GWINNETT (CBS46)—Gwinnett arson investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire on the day-after Christmas.
The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of Marble Springs Road in Lilburn.
According to officials, the homeowner’s neighbor called 9-1-1 just before 2:00 a.m. reporting flames coming from the home.
Fire units arrived on scene, and the fire was under control about thirty minutes later.
There is extensive damage to the interior of the home, fire officials said.
No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.