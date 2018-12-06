Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A family is safe after they were able to make it out of a fire that ripped through their Buckhead home on Wednesday.
The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at the home on Blackland Road in Atlanta.
When crews arrived on scene, heavy flames and huge plumes of smoke were billowing from the home.
It took firefighters about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.
The family made it out safely.
It's unclear what caused the fire.
