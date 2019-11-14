GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Heavy flames and huge plumes of smoke could be seen for miles during a fire that ripped through a Hall County restaurant early Thursday morning.
The two-alarm fire tore through the El Sombrero Restaurant on the 2000 block of Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.
According to Hall County Fire, some roads are shut down and traffic is definitely impacted in the area. Drivers are being advised to seek an alternate route, if possible.
No word on what caused the fire. It's also unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
