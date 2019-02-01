Lula, GA (CBS46) Three people are looking for a new place to live after fire destroyed a Hall County home early Friday morning.
The fire began around 6:30 a.m. at the home on the 8100 block of Ray Faulkner Road in the small community of Lula.
When crews arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames. A vehicle also caught fire and there were several other grass fires in the area as well.
Fire investigators say the home is a complete loss. No word on a cause.
Three adults were able to make it out of the home safely and the American Red Cross is assisting them.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
