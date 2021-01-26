An early morning fire tore through parts of a Marietta apartment complex Tuesday morning after strong storms moved through the area.
The complex, The Park on Windy Hill, is just off Windy Hill Road in Smyrna. A witness told CBS46's Sabrina Silva the fire started in a third floor apartment just before 7 a.m. Fire investigators said 24 apartments were affected by the fire.
Firefighters said fire walls installed in the complex helped keep the flames from tearing through more of the complex. Investigators remain on the scene managing any hot spots and beginning their investigation into what caused the flames.
No one was injured by the Tuesday morning fire.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46.com for the latest updates.
