MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Fire and Emergency Services station was damaged in a fire late Saturday night.
Around 11 p.m. Monroe County Emergency Services Station 10, located at 50 Evans Road in Smarr, was significantly damaged, and a firefighter was injured during the extinguishing efforts.
When MCES firefighters arrived at the scene, the station was engulfed in flames. As firefighters attempted to put out the blaze, a portion of the roof collapsed, causing the firefighters to retreat and alter their strategy of attack.
One firefighter, Battalion Chief Clay Walton, injured his knee while fighting the blaze and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews continued to battle the fire until 2:30 a.m. on Sunday and will be monitoring the scene for at least the remainder of the weekend.
The cause of the blaze has not been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.