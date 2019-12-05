ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16 will hold their 49th annual Christmas luncheon for the Vine City community on Saturday.
With help from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, the men and women of Station 16 will come down the fire pole to do something extra special for 500 families for the holidays.
Executive Director of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation said in a press release:
“Because the majority of the Department’s Fire Rescue Stations are located in Atlanta neighborhoods, they become a resource way beyond the 911 call ... At the end of the day, firefighters do so much more than fight fires.”
Together, Station 16 and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation raised $13,000 for the community. Now, they will enjoy the spirit of the season with holiday fare from Chick-fil-A and toys, including 200 bicycles donated by Better Ways ministries.
Station 16 is a pillar in the community and carries on its long-standing history of firsts by continuing to welcome everyone in the community.
The annual Christmas luncheon tradition -- which began in 1970 -- was created by 16 men who became the first African-American firefighters in the City of Atlanta. They were trained and authorized to work at Station 16 in 1963 during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. In 1977, the first of seven African-American female firefighters were hired and began their careers at Station 16.
The annual luncheon, scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Saturday, will be held at Station 16, 1048 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard N.W.
