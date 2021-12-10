DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — A fire burned through a home in Decatur, displacing two residents.
Several units responded to the blaze three miles south of I-285 on Holy Cross Drive.
Upon arrival, firefighters could see flames consuming the backside of the home paired with heavy smoke throughout the house.
A husband and wife woke up to the sound of their fire alarm, which alerted them to the fire burning through their home. They managed to escape and no injuries have been reported at this time.
CBS46 is at the scene as first responders continue to put out remnants of the blaze.
This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates as more information becomes available.
