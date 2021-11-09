MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — At least 16 people are waking up away from their home after a fiery blaze tore through eight units of an apartment building in Marietta.
Firefighters responded to Shepard’s Walk Apartments along Osborne Road just after 8 p.m. on Monday.
Upon arrival, the rescuers learned someone who lived in the building had already pulled another person out. That resident suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for further care.
The fire, meanwhile, was growing by the minute and firefighters worked strategically to bring the blaze under control.
Red Cross disaster volunteers responded to the displaced residents, bringing warm blankets, temporary lodging arrangements, food, clothing as well as health and personal care items.
The organization says caseworkers will be reaching out in the days ahead with recovery guidance and additional resources to help families get back on their feet.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
