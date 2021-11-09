MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — At least 16 people are waking up away from their home after a fiery blaze tore through eight units of an apartment building in Marietta.
Firefighters responded to Shepard’s Walk Apartments, along Osborne Road just after 8 p.m. on Monday. The apartments are owned Must Ministries. The non-profit utilized the space to help metro Atlanta's less fortunate.
Upon arrival, the rescuers learned someone who lived in the building had already pulled another person out. That resident suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital for further care.
The fire, meanwhile, was growing by the minute and firefighters worked strategically to bring the blaze under control.
Red Cross disaster volunteers responded to the displaced residents, bringing warm blankets, temporary lodging arrangements, food, clothing as well as health and personal care items.
“It’s a very difficult situation, but the good news is all of our clients are here and no one died in the fire,” said Must Ministries President and CEO Ike Reighard.
Reighard told CBS46 all those displaced are disabled and formerly homeless, and called the building their home as they worked to regain control of their lives.
“We’re just so thankful that we can replace the building, we can replace the furniture, all of those other items, but when it comes to human life and safety we take that very seriously,” Reighard explained.
Must Ministries has provided hotel rooms for the victims until they are able to find them more permeant housing. Currently the rush is on to get the victims much needed supplies.
“They lost all their medication. Many of them have lost cell phones. It was a very fast-moving fire there was not any time to save anything for those people,” he said.
Red Cross caseworkers will also be assisting by reaching out in the days ahead with recovery guidance and additional resources to help residents get back on their feet.
If you’d like to donate to Must Ministries to help the 16 victims, you can do so by heading to their website and donating to their Must Fire fund.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
