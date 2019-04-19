Fire truck responds to downed power lines becomes trapped under fallen tree

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While responding to downed power lines off Blackland Rd., Atlanta firefighters found themselves the ones in need of help as a tree fell on their truck.
The fallen tree also struck a delivery truck behind the firetruck, trapping the driver inside. The delivery driver was freed shortly after, and is in stable condition.
Georgia Power is responding to the scene on 205 Blackland Rd. NW, as power lines were also down on the fire truck.
