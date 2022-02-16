ATLANTA (CBS46) — All southbound lanes of Piedmont Road at Garson Drive in the Lindbergh area are shut down due to a fire under the bridge.
Atlanta Fire Rescue says two units were dispatched after a caller advised outside burning. When they arrived they found a working fire under the bridge.
AFR has requested the Department of Transportation to inspect the structure of the bridge.
Atlanta Fire says no injuries have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.