A fire started by homeless campers under the I-85 Cheshire Bridge Road ignites memories from the past of the I-85 collapse in March 2017.
A homeless camper was accused of starting the fire that collapsed the highway and snarled traffic for months.
“People are trying to stay warm, they’re trying to stay safe, they’re doing their best to survive,” said Mawuli Davis, an Attorney with Davis Bozeman Law Firm.
Attorney Davis explained it’s not the campers but officials who need to take accountability. Adding that it was the storage of flammable material by the Department of Transportation that caused the bridge to become engulfed in flames.
“Each agency has to take responsibility clearing the area there. Quite frankly it is not enough homes and beds provided for the homeless, and so they are going to find shelter wherever they can,” added Attorney Davis.
A camper who wished to stay anonymous said it is becoming harder and harder to find shelter.
“The colder months are coming so a lot of people think I’ve got to bunker down right now," said the camper. "There’s no human aspect anymore it’s a don’t come here, don’t loiter, don’t ask for anything. It just really doesn’t foster a people oriented environment."
Attorney Davis encourages the community that in the season of giving it’s important to do just that -- give back.
"They need blankets, they need clothes, they need food, they need shelter, and so we have to constantly, especially in the middle of a pandemic, we have to constantly work to try to create a safe space for those who are less fortunate,” Davis said.
