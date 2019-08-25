PICKENS COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Thieves broke into nearly two dozen cars in the early morning hours of Saturday morning in two subdivisions of Pickens County.
Five firearms were among the items stolen out of the cars.
One vehicle, a 2019 Ford Explorer, was stolen. The Pickens County Sheriff's Office tracked it to Lithonia where they recovered it.
The sheriff's office is reminding everyone to lock their vehicles, including RVs and campers. They also say it's best not to leave any valuables in your vehicle and don't leave valuables in plain sight, even if the vehicle is locked.
The break-ins Saturday happened in the Wild Timber and Winchester Oaks subdivisions. If anyone in those neighborhoods has surveillance footage that could help, you're asked to call investigators at 706-253-8900.
