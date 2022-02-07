ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Investigators are working to learn why a firebomb was thrown into a law office Sunday night.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., fire crews dispatched to Arrington Phillips Law Office on Fairborn Road SW after a caller reported a firebomb was thrown into the building.
Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. is a partner at the law firm.
Arrington told CBS46's Jasmina Alston he has no idea who would do something like this.
"It's the craziest thing ever to think someone would go as far as to try to do this type of damage," Arrington said. "It's so destructive and I don't know why anyone would feel something like this is necessary."
The working fire was contained and extinguished with no extension.
No one was injured, though Arrington said someone was working in the building at the time.
Fire officials returned to the building on Monday as they continue to investigate.
