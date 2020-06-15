ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The disciplinary history of terminated Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe reveals he had a past of citizens complaints and one documented use of force in September 2019.
Rolfe had been with the department for nearly seven years. His employment with APD only came to an end Saturday, June 13, when he allegedly discharged his weapon twice, fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks.
His employment history with the agency is only peppered with vehicle accidents and one other instance of his weapon being discharged in August 2015.
His partner during the Brooks incident was Officer Devin Brosnan. Brosnan's file has a single incident, Brooks death, documenting use of force and maltreatment or unnecessary force.
Rolfe and Brosnan were called to a Wendy's restaurant in SW Atlanta when Brooks fell asleep in the drive-thru. On Monday APD released the 911 call that lead police to the Wendy's on University Avenue.
"I have a car, I think he's intoxicated, he's in the middle of my drive-thru. I tried to wake him up but he's parked dead in the middle of my drive-thru, so I don't know what's wrong with him," said the restaurant employee to 911 dispatch.
When asked if Brooks had a weapon the female employee responded, "No, no, I think he's intoxicated."
Moments later former officer Rolfe and Bronsman encountered the father of four. What began as a calm interaction tragically escalated when Brooks became involved in a tussle with officers. At some point the 27-year-old managed to get a hold of one of the officer's stun gun and began to flee the scene.
After a short pursuit two shots were fired.
Hours after the incident Rolfe was terminated and his partner was placed on administrative lead. Fulton County DA Paul Howard says charges are possible.
On Sunday, June 14, a medical examiner determined Brooks had sustained two fatal shots to the back.
