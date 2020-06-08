ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two Atlanta Police officers fired over a tasing incident involving a Spelman College and Morehouse College students have filed a lawsuit against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Police Chief Erika Shields.
Former Officers Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner filed the suit June 8 stating, "a defect of legal justice would ensue from a failure to perform or from improper performance of official duties."
Streeter was on the force for 16 years, Gardner for 22 years before being terminated for the alleged use of excessive force when using a stun gun on Messiah Young, 22, and Teniyah Pilgrim, 20, and forcibly pulling them from the vehicle. CBS46 camera were rolling as the moment played out on May 30.
"After review of that footage, Chief [Erika] Shields and I have made the determination that two of the officers involved in the incident last night will be terminated immediately," said Mayor Bottoms on May 31, the same day both officers were terminated.
In the lawsuit both of the former officers claim they "were involved in a use of force incident that arose within the scope and course of their duties."
It goes on to state,"Petitioners have rights to procedural due process prior to and following and following any disciplinary action pursuant to the charter, ordinances, and policies of the City of Atlanta."
The Police Union also claims there was failure of due process.
“Way too quick they had no due process,” said Vince Champion the Southeast Director of The International Brotherhood of Police Officers to CBS46's Jamie Kennedy. “Knee-jerk-reaction that the mayor and the chief made for the their own political reasons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.