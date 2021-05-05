ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former Atlanta Police Department officer Garrett Rolfe, charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, has been reinstated by the city’s Civil Service Board.
“Due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony, the Board concludes the Appellant was not afforded his right to due process,” the board concluded. “Therefore, the Board grants the Appeal of Garrett Rolfe and revokes his dismissal as an employee of the APD.”
Rolfe was fired last June one day after he shot Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot. A scuffle followed after Brooks struck the other officer on the scene, Devin Brosnan, hard enough to cause a concussion, grabbed his Taser and aimed it at Rolfe, who then fired.
Brooks’ death led to widespread unrest in the city; the Wendy’s was torched and later razed.
Within a week, Rolfe was charged with felony murder by former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.
Brosnan, who wasn’t fired, faces lesser charges including aggravated assault.
