MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS46/WCCO) -- Fired Minneapolis police officer David Chauvin was taken into custody Friday afternoon. Chauvin was the officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck as he gasped for breath before eventually dying under the officer's knee.
John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin has been taken into custody. It was not immediately clear what the expected charges Chauvin could face are.
Police initially said Floyd was resisting arrest and had a medical incident. However, video obtained by CBS News contradicts that, showing Floyd cooperating with officers, at least in the initial moments of the encounter.
A bystander’s video showed Floyd pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer — identified as Chauvin — knelt on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after Floyd stopped moving and became unresponsive.
Live coverage from CBSN below:
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest updates.
