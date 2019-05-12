Firefighter hit by driver on I-85

FULTON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- An Atlanta firefighter is hospitalized in serious condition after being hit by a car while working an accident scene on I-85 and Cleveland Avenue (Exit 76) early Sunday morning.
“It’s been a difficult day for us, difficult day for me as Chief, difficult day for our members,” Fire Chief Randall Slaughter, with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, told CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern.
He made a plea for everyone to slow down and pay attention before one of his firefighters gets killed.
A 47-year-old sergeant with the Atlanta Fire Department is in serious but stable condition at Grady Hospital.
“He did suffer extensive injuries to his lower extremities,” Fire Chief Slaughter said.
Fire Chief Slaughter said crews had just arrived at the accident on I-85 northbound in Fulton County.
“They got the call as an overturned vehicle, and we always dispatch a truck in order to protect the work scene for the other emergency responders, and that’s exactly what they were positioning the apparatus to do when the vehicle came around and actually hit them.” Fire Chief Slaughter added, “As the sergeant was stepping off the apparatus, was when the car went into a tailspin and hit him.”
Fire Chief Slaughter said that the whole entire department just went through traffic incident management safety training less than a month ago.
“Traffic is so heavy in the city of Atlanta, particularly the interstate, whenever we’re working a vehicle accident, it’s just dangerous, I was talking to some of the other firefighters earlier, and I can’t tell you how many of them told me, Chief, this almost happened to me,” Fire Chief Slaughter said.
He says this is a good reminder to slow down and be extremely cautious when you see emergency responders working on the interstate.
“Any time you’ve been involved in a serious accident of this nature, it will change your life, and the lives of his family, as well as the rest of our firefighters,” he said.
The accident is still under investigation by Atlanta police. The driver who hit the firefighter is in police custody.
