Hall County, GA (CBS46) A firefighter was injured after he fell through the floor while battling a blaze at a large home in Hall County Sunday night.
The fire began around 10 p.m. at the 4,000 square foot home on the 4600 block of Swimming Canoe Trail.
The firefighter, identified as 22 year-old Evan Keyes of Hiawassee, was in the process of extinguishing hot spots when he and another firefighter fell through the floor and onto the level below.
Keyes was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he was treated and released. The other firefighter, identified as 48 year-old Richie Grimes of Clermont, was not injured.
The home sustained extensive damage.
Four occupants inside were able to get out of the home safely. The American Red Cross is assisting them at this time.
No word on what caused the fire.
