Lithonia, GA (CBS46) A firefighter was injured Monday morning while battling a blaze at a home in Lithonia.
The fire began around 5:30 a.m. at the home on the 4200 block of Panola Road.
When crews arrived on scene, no flames were visible.
The firefighter sustained only minor injuries and it's unclear if they were taken to the hospital.
No word what caused the fire.
Damage estimates weren't immediately available.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.