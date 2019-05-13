FULTON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- An Atlanta firefighter hit by a car while working an accident scene Sunday on I-85 lost his leg in the wreck.
Sgt. Darrow Harden was part of the crew trying to help a driver in an overturned vehicle on the side of the interstate near Cleveland Avenue.
Another driver approaching the scene lost control of his Pontiac G-5, hitting the fire truck and Sgt. Harden.
Sgt. Harden was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was taken into surgery.
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Charges are pending against the driver.
