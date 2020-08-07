MERIWETER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Griffin firefighter is on non-paid administrative leave after being arrested and hit with several charges including incest.
Firefighter Kevin Burkholder was arrested August 4. A warrant was issued for his arrest in Meriwether County by the sheriff's office. He is charged with possession or control any material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, incest, aggravated child molestation and sodomy.
Burkholder is due to appear in court on September 15.
