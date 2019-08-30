FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Matt Clark is a third-generation firefighter who has been with the Forsyth County Fire Department for 18 years.
While he’s used to fighting fires, helping his wife Kari fight cancer may be tougher.
“After we gave birth to our youngest in 2013, we had a diagnosis of breast cancer and we got that resolved real quick and in 2016 we had a recurrence and we’ve been fighting it ever since then.”
On Tuesday, after Matt finished a 24-hour shift, he drove Kari to a cancer treatment center in Newnan. Around noon, she needed a few things from their truck.
“I went downstairs to get all of that out of the truck and the truck wasn’t there anymore,” Clark said.
Their white 2002 Ford F250 was gone, along with some sentimental items inside. The guitar Kari bought Matt for their anniversary was in the truck as well as momentous from Matt’s father, who spent 53 years in the fire service before dying of cancer three years ago.
“I had some stuff of dad’s in there,” Clark said. “He had a custom rescue knife that he had gotten made [and] a laptop with some of his presentations on it.”
According to an incident report, a handgun, firefighter uniforms, and Kari’s cancer medication was also taken.
Police said surveillance video shows a Chevrolet Impala with a tinted tag cover circled the parking lot. Officers said the car slowed, then stopped next to Matt’s truck. That’s when video shows someone getting out of the passenger side of the Impala and driving away in the truck.
It's a bit of setback but Matt said they can’t spend energy being angry.
“I’m not mad,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson. “I don’t want revenge, just let them know they’re loved.”
The Clarks have set up a GoFundMe to replace lost items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.