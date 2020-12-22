A firefighter is okay after sustaining minor injuries in a blaze at a vacant commercial building in southeast Atlanta.
The blaze broke out around 11 p.m. Monday night inside the building, located at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Connally Street. Atlanta Fire says when crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames on the second story of the structure. As crews were attempting to extinguish the fire, an evacuation was ordered and shortly after, the roof collapsed, bringing a portion of the building down.
One firefighter was taken to an area hospital with minor burn injuries to his neck. No other injuries were sustained. It's unclear how the fire started but investigators are working to determine a cause.
