GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Allegations of possessing child porn landed a Gordon County firefighter in the hot seat with local authorities and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Adam Duvall was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children.
The county fire department says they are aware of the arrest and charges, but will not comment on the matter while there is an active investigation.
"This matter is under investigation and the county will take appropriate personnel action as it deems necessary and in consideration of the nature of the charges," read a statement from Gordon Fire Department.
