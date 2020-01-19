STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Fire Department responded to heavy fire conditions at a multiple unit townhouse on Wells Circle in Stone Mountain early Sunday morning.
While fighting the blaze, firefighters evacuated neighboring units.
After the fire was knocked down, firefighters were able to determine that the unit was vacant.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and the cause is under investigation.
