EAST POINT (CBS46)-- East Point firefighters are working to determine what caused an early morning house fire.
The blaze happened early Thursday on Washington Road and 8TH Street.
According to a fire spokesperson, when units arrived, flames and smoke were coming from the structure.
It took firefighters several hours to get the fire under control. The occupied home appeared to be a total loss.
There were burglar bars on the windows, which hampered firefighters’ efforts.
There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.