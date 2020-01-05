STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Firefighters were called to the 800 block of third street in Stone Mountain Sunday morning for a house fire.
The call came in around 8:30 a.m. Everyone was out of the house when crews arrived.
Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control.
No injuries have been reported at this time, and the cause is under investigation.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates on this incident.
