Gwinnett County firefighters battled a massive barn fire Sunday morning.
The fire happened on Brushy Fork Road in Loganville.
A Gwinnett County fire spokesperson said half of the 50 x 100 foot barn was engulfed in flames when fire units arrived at the location.
The barn was a total loss and there were no injuries.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.
