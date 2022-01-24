Firefighters battle massive fire at condo in Clarkston

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Firefighters in DeKalb County are actively responding to a massive fire that broke out in Clarkston Monday morning.
It happened at a condominium along Old Hampton Drive. No injuries have been reported at this time.
BREAKING: Dekalb Fire is working to get this massive fire under control over here at the Brannon Hills Condos. Several of these buildings here are abandoned. There’s a ton of trash everywhere. Working to find out if this was possibly a transient situation. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/jidRI5sK5v— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) January 24, 2022
CODE ENFORCEMENT? I’m out here at this condo fire at the Brannon Hills condo community& I can’t help but wonder who is responsible for picking up all of this trash! A condo has already burnt down here before. FD just confirmed homeless people were inside property this a.m.@cbs46 pic.twitter.com/vlOsYAO610— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) January 24, 2022
CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will have the latest information on this developing story.
