Firefighters battle massive fire at condo in Clarkston

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Firefighters in DeKalb County are actively responding to a massive fire that broke out in Clarkston Monday morning. 

It happened at a condominium along Old Hampton Drive. No injuries have been reported at this time. 

CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will have the latest information on this developing story.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.