GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Firefighters battled an intense blaze at a townhome community in Norcross Saturday.
The fire happened in the 1800 block of Shetley Creek Drive Saturday morning.
When crews arrived, they found a row of two-story townhomes under construction with one townhome near the middle completely engulfed in flames.
The fully involved unit completely collapsed while firefighters were deploying hose lines to protect the neighboring homes. The fire was brought under control 20 minutes after they arrived.
Fire crews said the primary fire unit was destroyed. The townhome on the left sustained heavy damage to the second floor and attic. The townhome on the right sustained minor damage to adjoining roof structure.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidentally caused by improper storage of combustible materials near a heating source.
No injuries were reported.
