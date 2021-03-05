DeKalb County firefighters battled a massive two-alarm apartment fire.
The fire broke out Friday morning near the 200 block of Brookhaven Way, just off Peachtree Road.
A fire spokesperson said there are no reports of injuries, however, several families are displaced.
DeKalb County fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.
