ATLANTA (CBS46) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Family Dollar on Campbellton Road SW.
Atlanta Fire Rescue posted a video of firefighters battling the flames from the front of the building. Fire Rescue said there was heavy fire showing on the front of the store when they arrived.
Working fire at Family Dollar store located at 2178 Campbellton Rd. Defensive operation. Heavy fire showing on front of store on arrival. All hands working. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/DTal1nGQgy— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) July 21, 2021
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
CBS46 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates when new information becomes available.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.