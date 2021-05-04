ATLANTA (CBS46)--Detectives are trying to find the person who broke into Atlanta firefighters’ cars overnight.
The break-in happened in southeast Atlanta at Fire Station 2 located at the 1500 block of Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta.
According to Atlanta police, firefighters were responding to a fatal crash on Jonesboro Road early Tuesday morning.
While firefighters were at the call, someone broke into five of their vehicles.
A police spokesperson said “nothing significant was taken”, but firefighters will have to replace their car windows.
In 2017, CBS46 reported on nearly 30 vehicle break-ins at fire stations.
