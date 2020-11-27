The body of an elderly man was found by firefighters as they were battling a blaze at a home in southwest Atlanta.
The fire started just before midnight at the home on the 1200 block of Veltre Circle. It's unclear what ignited the fire but the man's body was found in the kitchen.
More information is expected to be released Friday.
