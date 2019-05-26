CHEROKEE Co (CBS46) -- Cherokee County firefighters are banding together to help one of their own with a battle they thought he'd already won.
Firefighter Randall Droke's 17-year-old son, Logan, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was just 9-years-old.
The family has actually had to hear that diagnosis four times from doctors.
And all through his fight, the family has also watched as other family members have had their own cancer battles.
Logan's step-mother recently beat breast cancer.
Now, support for Logan is pouring in from across the state and across the globe.
The family is getting online messages of support.
They are also getting donations to a GoFund Me account that's been set up to try to help.
Logan's doctors are looking at treatment options that could mean going out-of-state to take part in experimental treatments.
Logan wrote in a scholarship essay: "There have been many months of treatment and hospital stays, but I know because of my dad's example and having him at my side that I will never give up, I will fight hard and do whatever it takes."
