WALTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A crash that left two firefighters injured and fire truck torn apart remains under investigation in Walton County.
On Friday afternoon, the firefighters were on Hawkins Academy Road between Social Circle FairPlay Road and Knox Chapel Road when the crash took place. They were the only vehicle involved.
Pictures show the engine's hoses scattered across the roadway as the torn engine lay along an embankment.
One firefighter suffered serious injures but is in stable condition. The other firefighter was released from the hospital.
The Walton County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page, "Our thoughts and prayers are with both of them, their families and all of their firefighter brothers and sisters."
Details surrounding the crash have not yet been released. The investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
