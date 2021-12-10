COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several fires in recent weeks have displaced dozens of people.
One of the latest fires broke out Thursday night at a Super 8 motel in College Park. Nobody was injured but some people lost their belongings.
"Everything is water damaged, shoes, clothes, notebooks, all her stuff for her desk and her learning tools," said Lashena Douse, who has stayed at the motel for a few months with her six-year-old daughter.
They packed up their car Friday to go to a diffrent hotel until a room opens up back at the Super 8, where Douse pays rent.
"It's Christmas, but we’re going to be all right," she said.
The management and American Red Cross assisted the people affected by the fire.
"We have seen a 30 perecnt increase over last year," said Terri Badour, executive director of the Greater Atlanta American Red Cross. "So when we look just at the month of December and we’re only talking ten days, our volunteers have responded to 23 home fires and that’s assisting 156 individuals so that’s pretty incredible.”
"That’s pretty huge compared to what we usually do so we’re seeing a real increase in home fires. We have seen that throughout the pandemic so that’s requiring a lot of resources," said Badour, who added the way the community can assist the Red Cross is through donations of money, blood, and volunteering their time.
She said her team is bracing for what the rest of the month will bring after how busy they've already been.
Firefighters are also staying busy.
"It's a tough time of year," said Battalion Chief James Walker with the College Park Fire Department.
Winter brings more fires, he said, and he offered safety tips for people to keep in mind.
"You want to make sure you've got three feet clearance on all your space heaters, any smokers, smoke outside," he said.
He said don't overload extension cords, keep a screen on fireplaces, use flashlights instead of candles if the power goes out, and check your smoke detectors.
Walker said, "When you call us it's probably not a good situation. People are probably going to lose some stuff, property, hopefully only property, could be lives."
