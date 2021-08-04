DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dekalb Fire and Rescue made an amazing save on Friday, where they recovered a dog from a hot car.
They shared the story on Facebook:
“On Friday July 30, E9 was dispatched to a dog locked in a vehicle. On arrival, temperatures exceeding 102 degrees were found in the car. The crew successfully rescued and secured the dog as well as provided a nice bag of ice."
Firefighter Kyle Marshall and the rescued pup can be seen happily cooling down together.
Leaving an animal of any kind in a hot car, is a felony crime. It is unclear if the person responsible was charged.
