ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A kitten has 8 lives left after Alpharetta firefighters rescued him from the frame of a car.
Firefighters said the driver was in Woodstock when the kitten, who they’ve named ‘Lucky,’ ran across the road. What the driver didn’t know at the time is that Lucky got stuck in the frame.
Lucky stowed away and rode until the driver stopped at North Point Parkway in Alpharetta. People at the scene tried to rescue the cat without success.
Firefighters from Engine 81 rescued the cat, gave it water and a snack. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Lucky is headed to a new home where a litter of kittens await.
