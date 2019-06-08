DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Firefighters saved two victims in a house fire in DeKalb early Saturday morning.
Upon arrival, officials reported a heavy smoke coming from the front of a house on Kimber Trail.
Family members of victims told officials that two adults were trapped in the house fire.
Firefighters rescued one family member from a window of an upstairs bedroom and they also rescued the other family member from another bedroom upstairs.
The two victims were treated for smoke injuries.
Officials were able to control the rapid fire that was in the basement of the home.
