ATLANTA (CBS46) - Firefighters rescued a woman trapped inside an SUV that went off the Lenox Market Place parking deck around 11:30 this morning.
Crews with Atlanta Squad 4 and Company 21 safely removed the female driver as the vehicle was wedged between the “C” level of the parking deck and the building. The height of the accident from the ground was about 10 to 12 feet.
Emergency medical personal gave her medical attention, but she was not injured.
It appears the driver lost control the SUV and crashed into the parking deck wall at 3535 Peachtree Road N.E. The building kept the SUV from crashing to the ground.
The driver spoke with Atlanta police on what caused the incident.
