DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Two firefighters had to be rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital following a single vehicle wreck.
The firefighters were in an engine, according to authorities.
At this time, the conditions of the firefighters are unknown.
Stay tuned to CBS46 for the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.