ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Fire crews carried a woman to safety after a house fire early Tuesday afternoon.
When firefighters arrived at the house on Justin Lane, they noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
Three people were able to escape the blaze by the time crews arrived. Fire officials determined the fire attack was coming from the garage area of the home.
Firefighters were able to put the fire by utilizing additional lines to keep the fire from spreading.
According to officials, two people were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor smoke-related injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.