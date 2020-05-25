DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two firefighters were hospitalized with heat exhaustion after battling a blaze at an apartment complex in DeKalb County early Sunday morning.
The fire broke out at the complex on Oak Shadow Lane around 8 a.m. with six units sustaining damage. One person suffered minor burns.
Two firefighters were taken to Grady Hospital to be evaluated for heat exhaustion and their conditions are unknown at this time. The fire also shut down Buford Highway but the roadway has since reopened.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
