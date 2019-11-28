DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Firefighters worked to attack two house fires in Dekalb County early Thursday morning.
Just after 2 a.m. a home at 2048 Flat Shoals Rd SE caught fire. The house had a for sale sign posted, however firefighters were not able decipher if it was occupied.
Another early morning fire sparked at 2032 Glendale Dr in Decatur. The residents stood by Dekalb County fire trucks as the blaze displaced the family of two. Red Cross has stepped in to assist.
No one was injured in either fire and both causes are under investigation.
