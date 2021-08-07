MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire on the deck of a home Saturday evening.
Fortunately everyone was okay, however Marietta Fire Department used this incident to remind people of the importance of frequent fire safety checks.
For clarification, we do not know the cause…however, this would be a good time to remind everyone the importance of having your home inspected, only using licensed contractors and asking our friends at MFD to come out and perform a free home safety visit with you and your family including smoke alarms, CO2 detectors, fire extinguishers and more!
Click here for more information!
