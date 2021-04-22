COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Cobb County Fire crews are working to contain a fire on Barrington Circle. Officials tell us it’s a single-family home and fortunately nobody was home at the time of the blaze.
Crews are working to contain the fire before it can spread to a neighboring home.
